Nora Fatehi excited about 'Dilbar' remake with John Abraham in 'Satymeva Jayate'

Nora will be seen dancing on the 1990's recreated version of "Dilbar", which was picturised on actors Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor for the film "Sirf Tum".

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi will be seen sharing the screen space with actor John Abraham in the film "Batla House" for a song.

"An epic song coming your way! I just finished shooting this beautiful iconic 1990s song 'Dilbar' with John Abraham! I'm so excited guys! I have a feeling you are going to love this one. Blessed," Nora tweeted.

Nikhil Advani will be directing the film, which is based on the real life incident that took place on September 19, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House in Delhi.

Two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid, were killed while two other suspects Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan were arrested, and one accused Ariz Khan managed to escape.

Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action, was killed in the incident.

