Toral Rasputra's motherly act in 'Mere Sai'

Actress Toral Rasputra says people on the set of "Mere Sai" call her 'maa' (mother) due to her role of Baija in the show.

Published: 21st May 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Toral Rasputra (Facebook Photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Toral Rasputra says people on the set of "Mere Sai" call her 'maa' (mother) due to her role of Baija in the show.

"Everyone on the sets calls me 'maa'. The character of Baija is very protective towards Sai like a loving mother and Sai always looks up to her as a mother. Because of my role, people have got into the habit of calling me 'maa' on the sets," Toral said in a statement.

"Even on Mother's Day, each and every person on the sets wished me a 'Happy Mother's Day'. It's all in good spirit and in my opinion, fosters a strong bond of friendship on the sets amongst everyone," added the "Balika Vadhu" actress.

"Mere Sai" is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

