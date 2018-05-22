Home Entertainment Hindi

Vir Das to do two more live stand-up comedy shows for Netflix

'Abroad Understanding' debuted on Netflix in April last year and tackled nationalism, globalism, good food and bad politics in two crosscut performances in New York and New Delhi.

Published: 22nd May 2018 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Vir Das

By PTI

MUMBAI: After 'Abroad Understanding', Netflix has ordered two additinal live stand-up comedy specials from actor-comedian Vir Das.

'Abroad Understanding' debuted on Netflix in April last year and tackled nationalism, globalism, good food and bad politics in two crosscut performances in New York and New Delhi.

The first of the two newly ordered specials will be shot in San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom on July 14.

"I love working with Netflix. They are spearheading comedy across the world right now.Every major comic I love watching is innovating on their platform. I couldn't be more excited to have a two special deal and I'm working hard on getting the show ready.

"Looking forward to shooting it in a mainstream room with comedy history to it. Abroad Understanding took me to an audience across the world, I can't wait to see where this one takes me," the actor said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vir das Netflix stand up comedy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold