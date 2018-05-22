Vir Das to do two more live stand-up comedy shows for Netflix

By PTI

MUMBAI: After 'Abroad Understanding', Netflix has ordered two additinal live stand-up comedy specials from actor-comedian Vir Das.

'Abroad Understanding' debuted on Netflix in April last year and tackled nationalism, globalism, good food and bad politics in two crosscut performances in New York and New Delhi.

The first of the two newly ordered specials will be shot in San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom on July 14.

"I love working with Netflix. They are spearheading comedy across the world right now.Every major comic I love watching is innovating on their platform. I couldn't be more excited to have a two special deal and I'm working hard on getting the show ready.

"Looking forward to shooting it in a mainstream room with comedy history to it. Abroad Understanding took me to an audience across the world, I can't wait to see where this one takes me," the actor said in a statement.