Amyra Dastur joins 'Mental Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao

Amyra Dastur has joined the cast of "Mental Hai Kya" alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:25 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amyra Dastur has joined the cast of "Mental Hai Kya" alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut.

The 25-year-old actor will play Rao's love interest in the upcoming psychological thriller, according to a press release.

The movie will be directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media.

The film, written by Kanika Dhillon, reunites Rao and Ranaut after the critically-acclaimed "Queen" in 2014.

Dastur will also be seen in Leena Yadav's "Rajma Chawal" and the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit "Prasthanam" opposite Ali Fazal, which also stars Sanjay Dutt.

She was last seen in "Kaalakandi".

