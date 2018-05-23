Great time for Indian indie music scene: Jubin Nautiyal

By UNI

NEW DELHI T-Series artiste, Jubin Nautiyal, recognised for his hit playback numbers, is out with his new romantic single 'Humnava Mere', says music doesn't have rules and thinks it's a great time for the Indian indie music scene.

Jubin, who is excited about his second single, produced by Bhushan Kumar, says, " 'Humnava Mere' is a song about unrequited love, the kind of love most people have felt at some stage in their lives."

The song evokes certain emotions which will stir your soul.

"It's great that more artistes are heading towards the independent music scene, because independent music comes without rules. And I believe that music doesn't have rules. Music is supposed to flow free. T-Series, by releasing so many singles this year, is paving the way for this. I think it's a great time for the Indian indie music scene. I hope the country will get to hear great music in the time to come,'' Jubin said.

For the past year, he has largely been focusing on his film playback career but with 'Humnava Mere' he decided to take on a new challenge.

"I have been occupied, trying to break my own barriers as a singer to reach my potential as a vocalist. I always wanted to do singles, but only after I did sufficient work as a playback singer. Now, I feel that the time has come, for me, to do singles and work on exploring different kinds of artistic expressions,'' Jubin said.

'Humnava Mere' is composed by Rocky-Shiv, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and has been shot in breathtaking locations of Venice and the video has been directed by Ashish Panda.

This is Jubin's second single after 'Haaye Dil' in 2017.

A romantic song, with a catchy melody, 'Humnava Mere' captures your attention at once.

On watching the stunningly shot video in picturesque locations of Venice, you will realise that it is punctuated by a strain of melancholy that is characteristic of a broken heart.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir heightens this pain of unreciprocated love with his deep and soulful lyrics.

Composers Rocky-Shiv match the tempo of the lyrics with their haunting music composition and director Ashish Panda tastefully tells a story through the video.

In fact, Panda maintains, "The song is more beautiful than the video and I let the musical notes and the lyrics guide me. Hopefully, the audience will see merit in it."

Featuring along with Jubin in the video is model Romika Sharma, who plays her character of a disturbed soul perfectly.

"Since we had only two days to shoot in Venice, with a minimal crew of six people, it was important that we rehearsed with the actors in India. It was a pleasure to shoot with Jubin who went out of the way to achieve the results we wanted,'' adds Panda.

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar adds, "Our music team has been very keen to work on a single with Jubin for a while but for some reason he requested for more time. After listening to 'Humnava Mere', I feel the wait was worth it. You can see for yourself the pain and pathos he brings when he emotes through his vocals. You are left with a little 'dard' in your heart. I feel this song is going to be loved by his fans and will also earn him new fans."