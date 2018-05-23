Home Entertainment Hindi

Ram Kapoor has 'thought' of producing shows

Actor Ram Kapoor of "Kasamh Se" and "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" fame says he has pondered over producing shows but he is not ready to give up acting anytime soon.

Published: 23rd May 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

TV, film actor Ram Kapoor. (Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ram Kapoor of "Kasamh Se" and "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" fame says he has pondered over producing shows but he is not ready to give up acting anytime soon.

In almost a two-decade long career, he has essayed the role of a loving husband, a doting father, a shrewd businessman and also played a double role.

Has he ever thought of making use of his experience and producing TV shows?

"I have thought about it. But when your career is going well and you are busy all the time, I don't think it's the right time to produce (shows) because whenever I do decide to produce, I would like to do it fully," Ram responded to a question asked by IANS here.

"I would put all my time into that. And for that, I have to stop acting. Right now is not the time to do that because acting is going well," he added.

On the kind of content he would like to support, he shared: "Something that touches me and I can be proud of."

One project that he is really proud of is his forthcoming show - "Zindagi Ke Crossroads". It is touted as a first-of-its kind show which has fiction and non-fiction content.

He will serve as the host of the show that will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on June 6.

"I like to host some shows like this one. This is me being myself. I am not trying to be somebody else. I am doing something which I find very meaningful which is why I am excited about it," he said.

Does that mean he will not host a dance or singing reality show?

"Probably not. Maybe I would have done earlier in my career like I hosted 'Rakhi Ka Swayamwar'. But now, I am coming close to 20 years in the industry. I have reached a level where I can become more choosy.

"There's a time to work hard and I did that for 10 years. Now, I am taking it back. Instead of quantity, I am looking for quality which is why when something touches me at some level... That's when I would like to take it up."

As an anchor, he has some strengths.

"My strength as an anchor is that I like to be spontaneous. I don't follow the script too much. I just go with the flow. I think that's my strength because anchors should be spontaneous," he said.

He has a weakness too.

"I don't have command over Hindi to the extent that Mr Amitabh Bachchan has. When he speaks in Hindi, you just want to listen to him. My Hindi is normal level Hindi. But I wish it was of Mr Bachchan's level," said Ram.

He enjoys hosting but loves acting.

"As actors, we love playing characters, going into the pretend world. So I like acting more but once in a while when I host, it is a lot of fun," said Ram.

He is willing to explore different genres but mythology and supernatural shows like "Naagin" are not part of his to-do list.

"I don't mind these kind of shows ('Naagin') being made because obviously that's what the audience wants right now which is fine. It is important to give the audience what they want.

"But no, I would never do a show like that. I cannot see myself doing something like a mythology or 'Naagin' kind of a show. I have to do things that touch me and I can relate to."

He was once offered to fearure in the show "Mahabharata".

"The one by producer Ekta Kapoor... But I refused to do it. I don't relate to mythology. I relate to urban stuff or 'aam aadmi' kind of shows," said Ram.

Another show that he would never take up is "Bigg Boss", a reality show where contestants are locked in a house with no access to the outside world or the luxuries that they are used to.

"I am a very private person. To be that way where everyone can see you, I don't relate to it. Also, I can't be away from my family for three or four months," said the father of two children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold