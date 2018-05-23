Home Entertainment Hindi

Rasika Dugal goes sans make-up for 'Manto'

Actress Rasika Dugal, who essays Safia Manto in Nandita Das' directorial "Manto", needed no make-up or prosthetics for her portrayal.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rasika Dugal of 'Qissa' fame. (Photo | Cinema Express)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal, who essays Safia Manto in Nandita Das' directorial "Manto", needed no make-up or prosthetics for her portrayal.

"Manto" is based on the life of late writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Safia was his wife.

"Srikant and his team did a fabulous job of designing the look of the characters. On most days I shot with no make-up. The team just found ways to tweak small things to show a change in the look over the years, since the story of the film is over six years and Manto and Safia go through a lot in those years," Rasika said in a statement.

"They are the tiniest of changes, but in my opinion, make a strong impact and affect the look of the character. And also really helped enhance the performance. We really didn't use any make-up or prosthetics. But the smallest of details were looked into by Nandita," she added.

"Manto" features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title role. It also features Rajshri Deshpande as celebrated author, Ismat Chughtai and has guest appearance from several actors including Shabana Azmi, Purab Kohli and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The movie had a world premiere at the 71st Cannes Film Festival this month, earning positive reviews.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rasika Dugal Manto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka