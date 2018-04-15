Home Entertainment Hindi

Anil Kapoor would've been fit for 'Bhavesh Joshi' in 1990s, says son Harshvardhan

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" is a vigilante film in which he plays the protagonist, who along with some of his friends, starts taking action against the corrupt.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, says his father would have been a perfect fit for the character of a common man-turned-superhero in "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" had the movie been made in the 1990s.

"I think if 'Bhavesh Joshi' was made in the 1990s, dad would have been a very good fit for the role. He could have done it really well. Bhavesh is a young guy with lot of energy, very extrovert like how dad is.

"But yes, in the second half of the film, the character changes and that intensity somewhere reflects me (my personality)," Harshvardhan told IANS here.

Asked if he finds anything common that he has inherited from his father as an actor, Harshvardhan said: "If we talk about our acting, it is too soon to compare. I think we have very different personalities.

"I cannot judge my performance, but I think 'Mirzya' was made for me... That is pretty close to my personality as I am quiet by nature, which is why Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra sir was very insistent and quite keen to make the film with me."

The film is releasing on June 1 -- the same date as Harshvardhan's elder sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer "Veere Di Wedding". The actor believes it is going to be a celebration for their family.

"It is not a clash for the very simple reason that if we look at the canvas, both films are not similarly big. It is not that my 'Bhavesh Joshi' needs 4,000 screens like it is usually needed for a Salman Khan-starrer film.

"My film is small, with a certain target audience. The film will grow at the box office based on word of mouth. Sonam's film is an entertaining comedy, a slice-of-life story of four girls played by stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam herself and other actresses.

"The genres are different only, so we can co-exist and we can survive," said the 27-year-old actor.

