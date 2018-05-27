Home Entertainment Hindi

I never got over 38 per cent marks: Anupam Kher

Kher said that marks are important but parents shouldn't stress their children so much that they fear scoring less marks.

Actor Anupam Kher. (Photo | facebook.com/anupamkherofficial/)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he never scored more than 38 per cent marks, but still his father "celebrated" his failures, which thereby liberated him from the fear of getting less marks.

Anupam shared this on Twitter when he congratulated 17-year-old Meghna Srivastava for topping the CBSE Class 12 results scoring 499 out of 500, and a scribe pointed out how applauding those with "70-80 per cent marks should be equally celebrated".

The actor then clarified: "My friend, I celebrate people who fail too. Because for me failure is an event. Never a person. But that doesn't stop me from applauding somebody who gets 99.6 per cent marks."

When the scribe pointed out that the tweet was in general as "this is the time when people who fail or get lesser marks need support the most", Anupam wrote: "I agree. By the way I never got more than 38 per cent marks. Marks are important but parents shouldn't stress their children so much that they fear getting less marks.

"It is psychologically damaging. My father always celebrated my failures and in the process liberated me from this fear."

