Nation first

Based on India’s 1998 nuclear tests, the film, according to its makers, is made for the youngsters who don’t know much about Pokhran.

Published: 27th May 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

“The film is simple, clear, organic and basic. You will leave the theatre feeling patriotic.” John Abraham

By By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

Action drama Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is packed with detailed information about the Pokhran tests that took place on May 11, 1998 and turned out to be a historic moment for the country. Though the film went through several hitches, actor John Abraham is glad that it has finally hit the silver screen notwithstanding a tussle between production houses JA Entertainment and Prernaa Aroras Kri Arj Entertainment.  Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani. Diana was last seen in Happy Bhag Jayegi in 2016 and Boman in Happy New Year in 2014. 

John—famous for his action hero image—says Paramanu is a film that everyone should watch. “I was in the final year of management when I heard about it and I was impacted by it a lot. The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also given a speech in which he had said, ‘we did the test because we wanted to be a self-sustaining nation. We wanted to tell our neighbours we were strong and prove a point. There has been no use for those weapons nor do we have the integrity to use it’.”

John is also one of the producers of the film. “The film is simple, clear, organic and basic. You will leave the theatre feeling patriotic. I made this film for these youngsters who don’t know much about Pokhran.” 
Abhishek, who has made comedy films such as Tere Bin Laden and The Shaukeens, says, “I was 20-year-old when Pokhran happened. The narratives stayed with me. Again when I read an article on it recently, I decided to make a film on it.” But he adds that the film has ounces of humour. “Humour comes unintentionally for me.  Otherwise it’s a tight thriller but the byproduct is patriotism.”

Diana, whose Bollywood debut was in 2012 film Cocktail, says, “It’s a way of making people aware of what we had achieved years ago. I have been brought up in an army family as my paternal grandfather was in the army. He was in the Gorkha regiment during the World War. Whenever we used to visit his home in Deolali in Maharashtra, we were asked to salute every soldier or truck that passed by our house as a mark of respect. Hence, it was a matter of pride to play this role. An officer, who was training us, even told me that mine was the best salute. I am sure my grandfather would be proud watching me.”  

About Diana being the only woman in the male-dominated movie, John says, “A woman from Intelligence Bureau (IB) was involved in Pokhran tests, so we approached Diana for the role. But there is no hero in the film. The script is the hero. Diana adds glam to the film as she is beautiful, and a glamorous face always counts.”   But Abhishek has something else to say. “It’s not at all a glamorised role. She is an IB officer, who is stationed out there to cover for the security. We have tried to show that women have played an important role in the development of the country. In films, a lot of objectification happens and the idea was to break that mode. She has done a wonderful job.”

Diana, who enjoyed working with John and Abhishek, says, “John is a great actor and producer, and he makes everyone feel comfortable. Abhishek is also a stress-free director.”About his upcoming projects, John says, “I am doing Milap Zaveri’s Satyamev Jayate.” He also has Robbie Grewal’s Romeo Akbar Walter in his kitty. “I am also producing two web series, three films and one short film. Only thing we need is financial help,” says the actor.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will start work on his next titled Zoya Factor based on Anuja Chauhan’s book. “We have signed Dulquer Salman and Sonam Kapoor. This rom-com is set in India in 1983.” 
Diana, on the other hand, has not signed any film as yet. “I am reading a few scripts but have not decided on anything. I have got a few offers for web series also. It’s an interesting medium and I would love to explore it,” she says. 

