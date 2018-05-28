Home Entertainment Hindi

Celebs congratulate champions Chennai Super Kings for IPL victory

CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. CSK had previously won in 2010 and 2011.

Published: 28th May 2018 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have congratulated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for winning Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The team has lifted the title for the third time.

CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. CSK had previously won in 2010 and 2011.

Chennai piled up 181/2 in 18.3 overs against Sunrisers' 178/6 in 20 overs.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: Seven time finalists and third time winners. Chennai Super Kings truly deserves to be awarded for being the champions that they are! What an exciting finish to the series! 

Ranveer Singh: Chen-nai Chen-nai Su-per Kings! Yellow army rejoice! Congratulations! Whistle podu. 

Abhishek Bachchan: Looks like it's Chennai's year in sports. First namma Chennaiyin Football Club in the India Super League and now Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Many congratulations to CSK. Great win! Champions.

Sophie Choudry: Woohoo! That's what you call back with a bang! You guys were missed CSK! What a team, what a season and what a finale! Shane Watson you Slayer! Congrats SRH on a superb tournament but time for Whistle podu.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Ranveer Singh Chennai Super Kings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title