Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao loved working with Aishwarya Rai

Rajkummar Rao has worked with actors Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai in 'Fanne Khan', the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film "Everybody's Famous'.

Published: 29th May 2018 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Rajkummar Rao is happy with the way "Fanne Khan" has turned out, and says he had fun working with actors Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"'Fanne Khan' has shaped out quite well. I am very happy with the film," Rajkummar told IANS.

"I had a great experience working with both Aishwarya and Anil Sir," he added.

"Fanne Khan" is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film "Everybody's Famous". Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release in June.

Rajkummar will also be seen in horror comedy "Stree", "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" and "Mental Hai Kya".

He entered filmdom with an interesting role in 2010 with "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" and went on to cement his position in the industry with back-to-back powerful performances in films like "Kai Po Che!", "Shahid", "Aligarh", "CityLights", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Newton".

Asked how he gets a reality check in life, he said: "I don't have to keep a check. I am very real."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rajkummar rao fanne khan Aishwarya Rai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao