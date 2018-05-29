Rishi Kapoor pays tribute to Prithviraj Kapoor on his death anniversary

By ANI

MUMBAI: On legendary actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor's 47th death anniversary on Tuesday, his grandson and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor paid a tribute to him over social media.

Rishi, who is the son of Prithviraj Kapoor's oldest son Raj Kapoor, shared a throwback image of his grandfather on Twitter.

"Prithvinath Kapoor. Born - 3rd November 1906, Samundri, Lyallpur District, Punjab, British India. Died - 29th May 1971, Mumbai, India as Prithviraj Kapoor (Changed name). Remembering you! Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong," Rishi tweeted while correcting Prithviraj Kapoor's year of death.

Prithviraj Kapoor, who was married to Ramsarni Mehra, was the patriarch of the Kapoor family of Bollywood. He was the father of acting legends Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1969 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - the highest honour in Indian cinema - in 1971. After his death, his Juhu road Bungalow was converted into a theatre space, which is now famously known as the Prithvi Theatre.