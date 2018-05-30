Home Entertainment Hindi

'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy: Blessed to have done six films with Mahesh Bhatt

Rahul Roy is back with Night And Fog, an English film after a period of hibernation during which he ‘deliberated on what he wanted to do with life’.

Rahul Roy in the 1990's cult film 'Aashiqui' (YouTube screengrab)

By Dinesh Raheja
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rahul Roy is back doing films after a period of hibernation during which he ‘deliberated on what he wanted to do with life’. His realisation: “Once an actor, always an actor.” The actor returns to the spotlight with Night And Fog, an English film directed by Tanvir Ahmad. The film will be dubbed in French too.
 
Excerpts from a conversation with the actor:
 
What is Night And Fog mainly about?
Night and Fog is about the angst-filled journey of a film director who believes in following the footsteps of the 10 great masters of cinema, Godard, Buñuel, and so on. He is a filmmaker who believes in making cinema in its purest form. He is not caught in the trap of the star system; he doesn’t pander to anyone; he simply follows his vision. The film is about his struggle to hold on to the trust of his family and fellow beings. The director is trying to regain his self-belief and find himself. As an actor, the film has turned out to be a catharsis for me, too.
 
This is your second outing with the director Tanvir Ahmad after Ada (2010). Why do you think he returns to you?
Tanvir bhai understands me. I have always had a good equation with most directors. I would like to do more films with Tanvir bhai because his stories stir the soul.
 
You have been missing from the screen for several years now. Why did you choose this film?
I’m trying to re-establish myself with this and the other films I have on hand. I am coming back after a long time. I’ve got five other films besides Night And Fog — Welcome To Russia, Gayatri, Rehbar, Love Season, To B or Not To B — which should be released later this year. I’m hoping all my hard work will pay off.

You are still associated primarily with Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 blockbuster, Aashiqui. How would you compare your film with the 2012 sequel starring Aditya Roy Kapoor?
Aashiqui 1 and 2 are two hugely different films. Both were loved immensely and did incredibly well at the box office. In my opinion, though it has been 28 years since Aashiqui came out, it will always remain a cult film.
 
You were Mahesh Bhatt’s blue-eyed boy once. Do you feel you stayed too long in his shadow?
I’ve been blessed to have done six iconic films with Bhatt saab. I’m a Vishesh Films product. I’ve been in touch with him, and I’ll work for them, as well as for my darling friend Pooja, whenever they have something for me.
 
After being declared the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss, you could have done more TV reality shows. Why didn’t you?
After the Bigg Boss win, I was in Australia. Though I kept visiting India, I couldn’t take up films here. It was my loss. Now I am open to roles on TV if they utilise my talent correctly.
 
What are your thoughts, looking back on your career so far?
Contentment. I am happy with both my hits and failures. For me, working is important. I have lost count of the number of times I have felt dead. But like the phoenix, I have risen each time there is a story to be told. And now again, there is one.

