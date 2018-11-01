Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat is an entertaining film with a message: Director Pavan Kumar Chauhan

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Humour, satire, social commentary… director Pavan Kumar Chauhan promises multiple layers to his debut film, Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat, which hits the screens on Friday. Fronted by Sanjay Mishra, the film tells the story of a hard-pressed small-town pandit struggling to organise the wedding of his young daughter. The comedy-drama also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Brijendra Kala, Bhagwan Tiwari, Kamalika Banerjee, Maahesh Shaarmaa, Chandrachoor Rai and Hiya Banerjee.

“I want to entertain audiences while also giving them a good message. I have lived with the dream of making a film for almost 20 years. I started my career as a broadcast journalist, working in the production department of various news channels, but my main focus was always on making fiction. The story and characters of Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat are all derived from real-life observations. I have seen many middle-class families struggling to host a wedding with their limited means,” says the filmmaker.

Over the last few years, Sanjay Mishra has delivered some unforgettable performances in films like Ankhon Dekhi, Masaan, Kadvi Hawan and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain. “Sanjay sir is a powerhouse. I am so lucky to have him in my debut film. He read the script and wholeheartedly agreed to play the lead,” says Pavan Kumar. The 55-year-old actor has also proven his box-office merit and is seen shouldering entire feature films and pulling massive crowds. “There has been a welcome rise in Sanjay sir’s mass popularity. Audiences love him and trust him, and are ready to spend money on him. Directors and producers are also noticing his box-office viability, which is great. I think it’s a result of the evolving taste of the Indian audience, who want movies with some degree of realism and relatability,” the director adds.

When probed about his filmmaking influences and favourite genres, Pavan Kumar, who hails from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, says, “I grew up watching mainstream Hindi cinema. Among present-day filmmakers, I admire the works of Rajkumar Hirani a lot. He is a filmmaker who knows how to communicate his thoughts in the most palatable manner. I love the satire and humour in his films. I think cinema is the best medium to educate through entertainment. I am not interested in making brainless commercial films, neither do I crave for festivals screenings or awards. The only award I wish for is a thunderous round of talia (applause) in a dim-lit theatre. That would be my biggest achievement.”