Rajkummar Rao to bring alive power of storytelling with Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin

Actor Rajkummar Rao is excited to collaborate for the first time with fellow stars Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin to create a "unique experience" that will bring alive the power of storytelling.

01st November 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Rajkummar Rao is excited to collaborate for the first time with fellow stars Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin to create a "unique experience" that will bring alive the power of storytelling.

"I am really excited about this new project that sees Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin and I working together for the very first time. It has been a blast creating this truly unique experience that brings alive the power of storytelling," Rajkummar told IANS.

"As actors, this project pushed our limits to capture those raw emotions, moments that shaped each character. The story, the concept, every element and detail has been carefully crafted and it's going to be a real treat for the audience to enjoy, it's a story that lets your imagination run wild," added the National Award winning actor who is known for pushing creative boundaries with his on-screen portral.

Asked about the details of the association, he said: "At this time, I cannot divulge much, but to all my fans I request you to please be patient as all will be revealed on November 13 through an official announcement so stay tuned. I know it's going to be truly spectacular."

Rajkummar's "Stree" was a major hit at box office, while Radhika's "Andhadhun" starring Ayushmaan Khurrana was equally appreciated by the critics and fans alike.

The National Award-winning actress Kalki made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's "Dev.D" and went on to do some unconventional roles in films like "That Girl in Yellow Boots", "Margarita with a Straw" and "Waiting".

