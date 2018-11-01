Rana to replace Nana: Telugu actor Rana Daggubati to join 'Housefull 4' cast

By Online Desk

After Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment accusations against Nana Patekar forced the latter to step down from 'Housefull 4', the makers have replaced his role with the 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Rana expressed his excitement on joining the film, saying that he has not worked in such a genre.

Rana will play the role of a ghazal singer in the film and the parts that were shot in Jaisalmer with Nana, will be re-shot in Mumbai.

In September, Aashiq Banaya Apne actor and former Miss India Tanushree Dutta spoke out about an incident in 2008, where Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her on the set of Horn 'OK' Pleasss. The actor also demanded that he wanted to do an intimate dance step with her. When Tanushree walked out of the set, she received backlash from the media, and videos of her car being vandalised resurfaced on the internet 10 years later.

After director Sajid Khan also dropped out of 'Housefull 4' due to sexual harassment allegations against him, Farhad Samji took charge of the direction department.

'Housefull 4' also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. The film is expected to release in 2019.

Apart from 'Housefull 4', Rana is also busy with an NTR biopic by Telugu director Krish, in which he will act as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.