Home Entertainment Hindi

Rana to replace Nana: Telugu actor Rana Daggubati to join 'Housefull 4' cast

According to Mumbai Mirror, Rana expressed his excitement on joining the film, saying that he has not worked in such a genre.

Published: 01st November 2018 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati. (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

After Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment accusations against Nana Patekar forced the latter to step down from 'Housefull 4', the makers have replaced his role with the 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Rana expressed his excitement on joining the film, saying that he has not worked in such a genre.

Rana will play the role of a ghazal singer in the film and the parts that were shot in Jaisalmer with Nana, will be re-shot in Mumbai.

In September, Aashiq Banaya Apne actor and former Miss India Tanushree Dutta spoke out about an incident in 2008, where Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her on the set of Horn 'OK' Pleasss. The actor also demanded that he wanted to do an intimate dance step with her. When Tanushree walked out of the set, she received backlash from the media, and videos of her car being vandalised resurfaced on the internet 10 years later.

After director Sajid Khan also dropped out of 'Housefull 4' due to sexual harassment allegations against him, Farhad Samji took charge of the direction department. 

'Housefull 4' also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. The film is expected to release in 2019.

Apart from 'Housefull 4', Rana is also busy with an NTR biopic by Telugu director Krish, in which he will act as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rana Daggubati Nana patekar Housefull 4 Akshay Kumar Riteish Deshmukh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp