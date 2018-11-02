Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding festivities kick-off with a pre-wedding puja

Fathima Ashraf By

Express News Service

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding two weeks back and it seems the wedding festivities have kicked off already with a pre-wedding puja.

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani on Friday shared pictures of Deepika, in which the actress is seen wearing a bright orange Sabyasachi salwar suit. She captioned the image: “Love you to the mooon and back. So so so so so sooooo happy for you. Cant wait for it all to starttttt. You deserve all the happiness in the world and more. @deepikapadukone,”

In another picture, she is seen sitting with her head bowed down during the puja.

The post beneath the picture read: “To new beginnings,” Shaleena captioned the photo. Deepika’s hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou also thanked the Padmaavat actor for making him a part of the celebrations. “Honoured today to witness this #Puja - The beginning of a new chapter,” he captioned a picture.

Deepika is all set to tie the knot with her long-term Ranveer Singh in Italy on November 14 and 15. The wedding will be followed by a reception in Bangalore for their extended family and another function in Mumbai for their industry colleagues.

(This article is from www.indulgexpress.com)