WATCH Zero Trailer | Shah Rukh Khan is a runaway groom?

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of the film was released at a grand event today, which was attended by SRK and the leading ladies of the film - Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

In the film, the ' Badshaah ' of Bollywood plays the role of a vertically challenged man, Bauua Singh, who falls in love with a superstar, played by Katrina, while Anushka will also play a pivotal character.

The makers of the upcoming film 'Zero' shared an exciting new poster of the film earlier today, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, on the occasion of the superstar's 53rd birthday.

In the image, King Khan can be seen wearing a white vest, blue striped boxers and a garland of notes. Besides him lies a wedding sherwani and in his neck, he carries a kirpan.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan greets hundreds of fans outside Mannat on 53rd birthday

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai shared the poster on Twitter and in the caption, wished 'Khaan saab' on his special day.

Duaaon ki agar shakl hoti to uske gaalon pe bhi kya aise hi dimple padte? uss hasi ke naam jiski hasi se laakhon ke chehron pe hasi aajaati hai! Janamdin mubarak Khan Saab @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/IZSQP2NFBY — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) November 2, 2018

He wrote, "Duaaon ki agar shakl hoti to uske gaalon pe bhi kya aise hi dimple padte? uss hasi ke naam jiski hasi se laakhon ke chehron pe hasi aajaati hai! Janamdin mubarak Khan Saab @iamsrk"

IN PICS | Happy Birthday SRK: Bollywood's King of Romance turns 53

Produced by Gauri Khan, 'Zero' is all set to release on December 21.