Chemotherapy temporarily affected my eyesight, says Sonali Bendre Behl​

Post her diagnosis, the 'Duplicate' actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to fans.

Published: 03rd November 2018 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sonali_Bendre

Actress Sonali Bendre Behl (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer here, says her eyesight was doing "strange things" due to chemotherapy and hence she could not read.

Sonali on Friday evening shared a photograph of herself along with a book and captioned: "Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemotherapy and I could not read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again! Whew!"

She then wrote about the book she was reading by author Hanya Yanagihara.

"It's been nominated for so many literary awards and is a story of friendship and ambition. We've read books with female friendships before, but this is our first one on friendship among boys... Should be interesting. Can't wait to start reading it, and I hope you read it with me too."

Sonali has always remained positive in her outlook as she battles the serious ailment, with support from her family and friends.

In July, the 43-year-old actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer".

