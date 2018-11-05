Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan suggested Shah Rukh Khan to take up astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic

It was Priyanka who had confirmed Aamir's name for the biopic earlier.

Published: 05th November 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan said Sunday that he suggested Shah Rukh Khan's name for the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma as he thought his contemporary would be an apt choice for the project.

Reportedly titled "Saare Jahaan Se Achcha", the film was first offered to Aamir and Priyanka Chopra. It was Priyanka who had confirmed Aamir's name for the biopic earlier. When asked the reason of giving up the project, Aamir said he had his reasons.

"It is a great script. I loved the script and the story of Mr Sharma is fascinating. It is true that I called up Shah (Shah Rukh). I said, 'Shah you should hear the script, it is fantastic. It will be right for you, if you like it'.

"I am glad he liked the script and he is doing it," he said in an interview here. Mahesh Mathai will direct the film from Anjum Rajabali's script. 

The film will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala under their banners Roy Kapur Films and RSVP Films, respectively.

There were reports that Bhumi Pednekar has been signed opposite Shah Rukh in the film, but Screwvala recently told PTI that an official announcement on casting will be made soon. The makers will start work on the biopic early next year.

Recently, Shah Rukh revealed Salman Khan suggested his name for "Zero". The film was initially offered to Salman. And Aamir believes this is how things should work in the film industry where actors suggest each other's name for respective projects.

"I am certainly not competitive and I have not felt that with Shah Rukh and Salman," he added.

Aamir's next is "Thugs of Hindostan", in which he stars with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film is slated to release on November 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aamir Khan Shah Rukh Khan Priyanka Chopra Bhumi Pednekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp