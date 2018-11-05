Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Badhaai Ho' mints Rs 100 crore

The movie has been embraced by the audience for its sensitive handling of a subject not often talked about in cinema, as well as for its gripping dialogues

Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Congratulations are in order for the team of "Badhaai Ho" as the movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says it validates his choice of scripts.

"It gives me more confidence that my script selection is right. I've always made my own decisions and selected a script on my own conviction. It's a great validation and it's a great boost to my confidence as far as choosing the scripts are concerned," Ayushmann said in a statement to IANS.

In "Badhaai Ho", the actor, who has chosen unconventional scripts since debuting with "Vicky Donor" -- on sperm donation -- stars as a grown-up son dealing with the dilemma of dealing with the society when his parents tell him they are expecting a child.

The movie has been embraced by the audience for its sensitive handling of a subject not often talked about in cinema, as well as for its gripping dialogues, entertaining screenplay and endearing performances by Ayushmann and Sanya Malhotra as well as veterans like Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

"Badhaai Ho" is the second Rs 100 crore film by Junglee Pictures after Alia Bhatt-starrer "Raazi". The movie entered the Rs 100 crore club on its seventeenth day since the release, read a statement.

Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma said the film was made with utmost honesty and conviction that came from each person involved on the project.

"I think the same translated on-screen and we are grateful for all the love the film has received," Sharma said.

The film's co-producer Priti Shahani added: "The response is overwhelming. Our aim at Junglee Pictures has always been to tell engaging stories in the most entertaining manner. After 'Raazi', 'Badhaai Ho' has made 2018 extra special for us."

