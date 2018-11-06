Meet the cast of Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar has introduced the star-studded cast of his film 'Mission Mangal'.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram page to share a picture announcing the star cast of the film. The post featured Akshay Kumar posing with Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menon.

Introducing the cast, Akshay wrote, " Proud and excited to bring the story of India's Mars Mission, #MissionMangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, 5th Nov. 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Shoot begins soon

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Akshay Kumar's production house, 'Cape Of Good Films' recently signed a three-movie deal with Fox Star Studios. The alliance will be kicked off with space film 'Mission Mangal'.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the pic will feature Akshay in the lead role. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, 'Mission Mangal' is scheduled to begin filming this month.