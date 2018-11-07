Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra's epic 'payjama' bachelorette

Priyanka Chopra and the invitees of her bachelorette party (Photo | Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra is busy painting the town red with her 'bride squad'.

The bride-to-be has been treating her fans with pictures and videos of her numerous and extravagant bachelorette parties- the latest one featuring her and the girl gang in 'payjamas and heels.'

PeeCee took to Instagram to share the image in which she can be seen posing with cousin Parineeti Chopra and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, among others.

"Payjamas are cool.. #bridesquad #payjamasandheels @tam2cul @srishtibehlarya @daniellejonas @mubinarattonsey you were missed" she captioned the post.

Photo | Instagram

Priyanka and gang were in Amsterdam over the weekend to celebrate her impending wedding to Nick Jonas.

Last month, the 'Baywatch' star's bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Achari had hosted a bridal shower for her at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe in New York City, which was attended by all her family members and close friends. 

