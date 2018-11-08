Home Entertainment Hindi

Thugs of Hindostan: Social media not very happy with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer 

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer Thugs of Hindostan is 2018's Diwali release.

Published: 08th November 2018 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Thugs of Hindostan released today. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The big release this Diwali is the Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Thugs of Hindostan, which released Thursday. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom fame, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh. 

Based in the year 1795, the movie is an action-thriller with grand sets and numerous fighting scenes, with an uncanny resemblance to the Pirates of the Carribean.

The promotions were made unique by perfectionist Aamir Khan. The makers collaborated with Google Maps, with Aamir Khan's character, Firangi sitting on his donkey, guiding the user to his destination.

According to trade analysts Girish Johar the movie is expected to gather Rs 150 crore+ on its opening weekend.

The initial reviews for the movie are mixed, with some even being severely critical:

Though the initial reviews are negative, according to an Indian Express report the movie is supposed to gather Rs 50 crore on the opening day.

Thugs Of Hindostan Aamir Khan Amitabh Bachchan Katrina Kaif

Comments(1)

  • Hari Sud
    Is history twisted in this movie or just a story based on history of Thuggery.
    22 days ago reply
