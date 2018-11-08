Thugs of Hindostan: Social media not very happy with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer 

By Online Desk

The big release this Diwali is the Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Thugs of Hindostan, which released Thursday. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom fame, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Based in the year 1795, the movie is an action-thriller with grand sets and numerous fighting scenes, with an uncanny resemblance to the Pirates of the Carribean.

The promotions were made unique by perfectionist Aamir Khan. The makers collaborated with Google Maps, with Aamir Khan's character, Firangi sitting on his donkey, guiding the user to his destination.

According to trade analysts Girish Johar the movie is expected to gather Rs 150 crore+ on its opening weekend.

The initial reviews for the movie are mixed, with some even being severely critical:

#ThugsOfHindostan: W-I-N-N-E-R

Gripping screenplay, terrific eerie moments, witty one-liners and electrifying performances by Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachhan... deeply moving..., loved the film in entirety. Flawless. THUMBS UP #moviemandu #Nepal pic.twitter.com/zmR0MjXa0x — Bisnu sharma (@sharmabishnu) November 6, 2018

#OneWordReview…#ThugsOfHindostan: DISAPPOINTING.

All that glitters is NOT gold... Holds true for #TOH... Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that’s about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan may reap the benefit of the holiday period + tremendous hype + impressive names in its cast... But will find it difficult to sustain after the initial euphoria settles down... #TOH is a golden opportunity lost, a KING-SIZED DISAPPOINTMENT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan is very very poor, it is a waste of 300cr.



Both Multiplex as well as Single Screen audience will reject it .



"My request to Indian audience"



Skips It & save your time & money & spend that money & time on your Family.



1*/5



Businesses Prediction 180-200cr. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) November 8, 2018

After seeing BIG B even Amir turns patriotic just one in second. Oh no #ThugsOfHindostan #ThugsOfHindostanReview is really boring and nonsense for sure. Yes we know Big B is a legend but these change of heart is too much just by seeing him @itispalkova — ikamalhasaan (@imhasaankamal) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan review : #TOH is a colossal disappointment! Screenplay is illogical, dialogues even more pathetic. Aamir and Big B = GOOD and they try to be the saving grace but they remain as caricatures! VFX and fight sequences are very bad! Big debacle!



Ratings - 2/5 — Isha Agrawal (@ishaAgrawal786) November 8, 2018

Interval at #ThugsOfHindostan Extremely disappointing so far. Bad dialogs, forced laughs, absolutely nothing works until now :( Let's see how the 2nd half pans out, very little to look forward to to be true... — Mukesh Tanwani (@mtanwani) November 8, 2018

#ThugsofHindostan - Complete waste of Money, Talent & Resources, Aamir Khan weakest film this decade. Shoddy Screenplay, Mundane action sequences ,extremely lousy direction & a bygone story defines thugs of Hindostan. Not even massy enough. Rating- — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 8, 2018

Though the initial reviews are negative, according to an Indian Express report the movie is supposed to gather Rs 50 crore on the opening day.