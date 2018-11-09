Learning a lot about acting by observing Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Athiya Shetty

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Athiya Shetty says she has been keenly observing her "Motichoor Chaknachoor" co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and it has turned out to be an enriching experience for her.

The quirky wedding comedy brings together the unusual pairing of Nawazuddin and Athiya for the first time.

"I am sharing the screen space with a versatile actor like him (Nawazuddin) for the first time and while shooting I am also learning a great amount of work from all the actors, including Nawaz Sir, who is unbelievable to even observe," Athiya told PTI.

The actor, who has featured in films like "Hero" and "Mubarakan", says she is equally happy to be working with female director Debamitra Hasan, for the first time.

The team has started shooting in Bhopal and Athiya is enjoying the process.

"'Motichoor Chaknachoor' is a genre that I've always wanted to be a part of. It's the type of cinema I enjoy watching as an audience. Though comedy appears to be an easy genre, it's quite a difficult task to make people laugh. I'm truly excited to be working on the project," Athiya said.