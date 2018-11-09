Home Entertainment Hindi

Rahul Bose, Mrunal Thakur to star in Netflix's 'Baahubali: Before the Beginning'

The series will trace the dramatic rise of Queen Sivagami and her empire.

Published: 09th November 2018 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

The series will cover the story of Queen Sivagami. (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Netflix Friday announced the cast of "Baahubali: Before the Beginning", the prequel series to India's epic fantasy franchise "Baahubali".

"Love Sonia" actor Mrunal Thakur will essay the role of Sivagami in the series, while Rahul Bose will play Skandadasa.

In films, "Baahubali: the Beginning" and "Baahubali: the Conclusion", actor Ramya Krishna played Sivagami.

The series, based on Anand Neelakantan's book, also features Atul Kulkarni, Vaquar Shaikh, Jameel Khan, Siddharth Arora and Anup Soni. The series will trace the dramatic rise of Queen Sivagami and her empire.

"Baahubali: Before the Beginning", which was announced by the streaming giant in August, has already been given a two-season order. Season one of the series will have nine episodes and captures Sivagami's journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen.

Netflix has teamed up with the team behind "Baahubali", including Arka Media Works and director SS Rajamouli.

Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru will co-direct the series.

