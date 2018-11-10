MeToo changed workplace environment, says Swara Bhaskar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Actor Swara Bhaskar on Friday said the MeToo movement on the social media was ushering a constructive change in workplace environment where women have been subjected to sexual harassment. She, however, added that social media should be used responsibly in the wake of such movements.

Speaking at a session on the inaugural day of the Social Media Summit and Awards-2018, Bhaskar said, “MeToo campaign is an important movement. It is responsible for empowering women, who have been facing problems such as sexual harassment for years. However, since the social media is a powerful platform, we should use it with responsibility. Personally, I am not comfortable with anonymous accounts.”

Stating there was a need to define what actually amounts to sexual harassment at workplace, she added that the MeToo movement was more about changing the atmosphere at the workplace where everyone would be aware that it is not okay to relate sexuality of an individual to ones’ work or capabilities.

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman emphasised on the need to handle negativity on social media with composure. Delivering the keynote address, Sports and Youth Services Minister Kollu Ravindra said that there was a need to regulate the social media. “Summits like this should discuss how it should be done. There have been several instances where social media platforms created dangerous situations and the people brought onto themselves numerous troubles,” he said.

Actor-turned-politician Khushboo also participated in the summit.On Day 2 of the summit, awards will be presented to celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan (style icon of the year), Samantha Akkineni (most liked South Indian actor), Devi Sri Prasad (most popular musician). Devi Sri Prasad will also perform at the event.