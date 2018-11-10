Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo changed workplace environment, says Swara Bhaskar

Actor-turned-politician Khushboo also participated in the summit.

Published: 10th November 2018 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Actor Swara Bhaskar on Friday said the MeToo movement on the social media was ushering a constructive change in workplace environment where women have been subjected to sexual harassment. She, however, added that social media should be used responsibly in the wake of such movements.

Speaking at a session on the inaugural day of the Social Media Summit and Awards-2018, Bhaskar said, “MeToo campaign is an important movement. It is responsible for empowering women, who have been facing problems such as sexual harassment for years. However, since the social media is a powerful platform, we should use it with responsibility. Personally, I am not comfortable with anonymous accounts.”

Stating there was a need to define what actually amounts to sexual harassment at workplace, she added that the MeToo movement was more about changing the atmosphere at the workplace where everyone would be aware that it is not okay to relate sexuality of an individual to ones’ work or capabilities.

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman emphasised on the need to handle negativity on social media with composure. Delivering the keynote address, Sports and Youth Services Minister Kollu Ravindra said that there was a need to regulate the social media. “Summits like this should discuss how it should be done. There have been several instances where social media platforms created dangerous situations and the people brought onto themselves numerous troubles,” he said.

Actor-turned-politician Khushboo also participated in the summit.On Day 2 of the summit, awards will be presented to celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan (style icon of the year), Samantha Akkineni (most liked South Indian actor), Devi Sri Prasad (most popular musician). Devi Sri Prasad will also perform at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swara Bhaskar MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp