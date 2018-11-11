Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan inaugurate the 24th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival

A special premiere of Shah Rukh's Zero is scheduled at the festival, which will have screenings of films from 70 countries 

Published: 11th November 2018 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan at the inauguration function

By CE Features
Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Waheeda Rahman, Mahesh Bhatt and Nandita Das were among the many Indian film personalities to join West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inaugural ceremony of the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) held today at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The  festival, which draws cineastes, filmmakers, artists and journalists from across the globe, was founded in 1995 and is regarded as one of the oldest and most prestigious film festivals of India. The 2018 edition of KIFF will run from November 10 to November 17. The festival will screen 171 feature films, and 150 documentaries and short films from 70 countries. Legendary Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi will be gracing the festival. Australia is this year's country of focus at the festival, and Australian film personalities like Jill Bilcock, Phillip Noyce and Simon Baker will be present.  

READ | KIFF: Amitabh Bachchan pleads to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Besides international favourites like Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, Lars Von Trier's The House That Jack Built, Nuri Bilge Ceylan's The Wild Pear Tree and Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War, the festival will also screen classics of Bengali cinema to commemorate the centenary of Bilwamangal, the first Bengali feature film which released in 1919. 

A special premiere of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release, Zero, is also scheduled at the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata International Film Festival Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan zero

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp