Home Entertainment Hindi

DeepVeer wedding: Here's why Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh chose Lake Como as their wedding venue

No place captures the breathtaking natural beauty, history and undoubted glamour of the region than Lake Como

Published: 12th November 2018 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

ROME: It's not difficult to understand why Deepika Padukone and her beau Ranveer Singh chose northern Italy to get married. This stunning corner of Europe has attracted everyone from showbiz royalty like David Bowie and George Clooney to 'nouveau' celebs like Kim Kardashian.

No place captures the breathtaking natural beauty, history and undoubted glamour of the region than Lake Como - a strip of land that is no more than 30 meters deep in places which wraps around the one of the largest bodies of water in the world and which has been a luxury gateway for aristocrats and the wealthy since Roman times.

IN PICS | The DeepVeer Love Story

From its cobbled streets, Italianate architecture, quaint atmosphere to its stunning views and the clouds that linger through the day, hugging the sides of the mountains that rise all around it, Lake Como is steeped in romance.

Photo | Instagram

In fact, romance is palpable as you walk along the streets.

And no place in Lake Como captures its romantic essence better than Villa del Balbianello, a stunning Italianate villa that began life as a monastery more than seven centuries ago.

Later this week, the Villa will play host to what is the culmination of Deepika and Ranveer's six-year romance.

Surrounded by family and selective friends - including Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali - the two stunning young Bollywood stars will tie the knot in two separate ceremonies; a Konkani ceremony in celebration of Deepika's Kannada heritage and a second Sindhi do in tribute to Ranveer's slightly more rambunctious background.

Photo | Instagram

Security is, understandably, almost water-tight. However, the villa was open to the public until late on Sunday when it was put on lockdown for the remainder of the week.

The only way to get inside was by hiking up a gruelling two-and-a-half kilometre trail that meanders its way through a peninsula that juts out from the eastern shore of Lake Como.

The hike allows access to a 'service' entrance where a number of commercial vehicles had arrived bringing everything from flowers to scaffolding.

READ | All smiles and dressed in white: Deepika, Ranveer head to Italy for their wedding

The ceremony will take place inside a surprisingly intimate dwelling that overlooks the Villa's breathtakingly beautiful landscaped gardens with its Roman statues and ancient flora.

What truly sets apart Lake Como and the Lombardy region, in general, is the incredibly comfortable co-existence of the old and the new.

Most hotels in the area are housed inside buildings that are hundreds of years old but have been faithfully and carefully updated with the latest modern amenities with no compromise made to the history of the property.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Lake Como DeepVeer Wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp