Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Investigation into charges against Mukesh Chhabra underway, says Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier, in a statement, Fox Star Studios India suspended Mukesh Chhabra from directing his first film in the light of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Published: 12th November 2018 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Mukesh Chhabra (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput opened up about the suspension of casting director-turned-debutant Mukesh Chhabra's over sexual misconduct from his movie 'Kizie Aur Manny', saying that the production house is currently looking into the matter.

At the trailer launch of Sushant's upcoming movie 'Kedarnath', he was asked about 'Kizie Aur Manny' shooting update and the actor replied, "We are not shooting for the film right now as it's scheduled for later. It's going to happen in Paris around December. I am shooting for some other film as of now. That's the reason. I have been told that Fox Studios are doing the investigation and whatsoever the decision comes out, it would be right and they will stick to it."

ALSO READ:  Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with me, says Sanjana Sanghi

Earlier, in a statement, Fox Star Studios India suspended Mukesh Chhabra from directing his first film in the light of sexual harassment allegations against him.

The official Twitter handle of the production house made the announcement, writing, "As a responsible organisation, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously. Hence, Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of our film Kizie Aur Manny, which is under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him."

The shooting of 'Kizie Aur Manny' has been put on hold. The movie - a Hindi remake of Hollywood movie 'Fault In Our Stars' - features Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput MeToo Kizie Aur Manny

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp