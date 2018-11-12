SEE PICS | Priyanka Chopra shoots for 'The Sky is Pink' in New Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her next Hindi film, "The Sky is Pink" in New Delhi.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news Sunday. "The sun and I. Delhi here we go. #theskyispink," she wrote alongside her photo.

Photo | Instagram

Priyanka also shared an Instagram story with co-actor Zaira Wasim with a caption: "Delhi days".

Photo | Instagram

Shonali Bose, best known for the critically-acclaimed "Margarita, With A Straw", is directing and writing. "October" writer Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the dialogues.

Also starring Farhan Akhtar, the film is a love story of the parents of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Earlier Farhan had also posted a photo with Priyanka. The two actors were doing a pre-shoot reading of the script and wearing mask due to the pollution in Delhi. Farhan captioned the photo: "Masking our emotions in the Delhi air."

Photo | Instagram

The film also stars Rohit Saraf, who was last scene in Rani Mukherji starrer 'Hicki' and the Norweigan film 'What Will People Say'.