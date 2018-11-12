Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Want to marry Ranbir Kapoor, date Kartik Aryan, says Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan

In the teaser, Saif can be seen opening up about the qualities he definitely wants in Sara's boyfriend, while the latter says she would like to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aryan.

Published: 12th November 2018 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sara_Ali_Khan

Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara are the latest guests on celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are the next set of guests to grace Karan Johar's 'Koffee' couch.

The preview of the much-anticipated episode of 'Koffee With Karan' promises it to be a fun-filled one. In the teaser, Saif can be seen opening up about the qualities he definitely wants in Sara's boyfriend, while the latter says she would like to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aryan.

When KJo asks Saif about his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's famous gym look, the 'Sacred Games' star replies, "I get a close up look of her gym look in the bedroom before her departure." Karan asks him if he checks her out and Saif says, "Yes of course, coming and going."

On the work front, Sara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath', which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. Saif, on the other hand, recently appeared in 'Bazaar.'

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan were the latest guests on Karan Johar's famous talk show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koffee With Karan Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Kedarnath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp