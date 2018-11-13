Home Entertainment Hindi

CINTAA expels Alok Nath amid rape allegations

Vinta Nanda, best known for the hit '90s TV show "Tara", had accused Nath of raping her more than once 19 years ago.

Alok Nath

Born in 1956, Bollywood actor Alok Nath is notable for his role as Haveli Ram in Ramesh Sippy's television series, Buniyaad. | Express Photo

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) Tuesday said it has expelled Alok Nath, a month after the actor was accused of rape by a writer-producer.

In a statement released on Twitter, CINTAA, which has previously sent show-cause notice to Nath, said, "In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Executive Committee of CINTAA has decided to expel him from the Association."

When contacted, Nath told PTI he is yet to receive any official communication.

"I have not received anything from CINTAA yet," he said.

Besides Nanda, actor Sandhya Mridul also accused Nath of sexual harassment at an outdoor shoot years ago.

Nath, who has repeatedly denied the claims, has also filed a defamation case against Nanda.

Nath is famous for shows like "Buniyaad" and films such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!" and "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

