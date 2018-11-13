Shah Rukh Khan promises Rohit Sharma with live performance of 'Kaali Kaali Aankhen' at IPL
Marking 25 years of 1993 hit 'Baazigar', Rohit Sharma expressed his love for the movie on Twitter, followed by a flattered Shah Rukh Khan promising to dance to 'Kaali Kaali Aankhen' for him at IPL.
CHENNAI: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to celebrate 25 years of his 1993 hit movie 'Baazigar'.
He said, "25yrs of Baazigar. A film that defines my career & gave me lifelong friends. Thx Utd 7 Ratan Jain, Abbas Mustan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Thomas Johnny bhai, Annu Rakhiji, Sid Dilip, Sarojji Rekha Akbar B & everyone on the film."
25yrs of Baazigar. A film that defines my career & gave me lifelong friends. Thx Utd 7 @rtnjn @theabbasmustan @KajolAtUN @TheShilpaShetty Thomas Johnnybhai Annu Rakhiji Sid Dilip Sarojji Rekha AkbarB & everyone on the film. pic.twitter.com/5zlmNUXPLL— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 12, 2018
This tweet of Shah Rukh Khan was retweeted by India’s stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, who also mentioned that 'Baazigar' was one of his top movies.
One of my top movies, no questions!! @iamsrk https://t.co/rY8rUexNop— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 12, 2018
In response, a flattered Shah Rukh has promised to dance to 'Kaali Kaali Aankhen' -- a hit number from 'Baazigar' -- at the IPL for Rohit Sharma.
Next time will do Kaali Kaali Aankhen for you live at the IPL my friend. Keep healthy. Love to u. https://t.co/vPzChMoWY0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 13, 2018
With the big win against West Indies in the third T20, Rohit Sharma has become the only Indian captain to have led the 'Men in Blue' to two 3-0 whitewashes (T20I series).