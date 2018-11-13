Shah Rukh Khan promises Rohit Sharma with live performance of 'Kaali Kaali Aankhen' at IPL

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to celebrate 25 years of his 1993 hit movie 'Baazigar'.

He said, "25yrs of Baazigar. A film that defines my career & gave me lifelong friends. Thx Utd 7 Ratan Jain, Abbas Mustan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Thomas Johnny bhai, Annu Rakhiji, Sid Dilip, Sarojji Rekha Akbar B & everyone on the film."

25yrs of Baazigar. A film that defines my career & gave me lifelong friends. Thx Utd 7 @rtnjn @theabbasmustan @KajolAtUN @TheShilpaShetty Thomas Johnnybhai Annu Rakhiji Sid Dilip Sarojji Rekha AkbarB & everyone on the film. pic.twitter.com/5zlmNUXPLL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 12, 2018

This tweet of Shah Rukh Khan was retweeted by India’s stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, who also mentioned that 'Baazigar' was one of his top movies.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Baazigar' was shot with two endings, reveal directors Abbas-Mustan

In response, a flattered Shah Rukh has promised to dance to 'Kaali Kaali Aankhen' -- a hit number from 'Baazigar' -- at the IPL for Rohit Sharma.

Next time will do Kaali Kaali Aankhen for you live at the IPL my friend. Keep healthy. Love to u. https://t.co/vPzChMoWY0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 13, 2018

With the big win against West Indies in the third T20, Rohit Sharma has become the only Indian captain to have led the 'Men in Blue' to two 3-0 whitewashes (T20I series).