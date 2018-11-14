Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha says being fit doesn't mean to be size zero

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha does not believe in the "size zero" fad. She says the concept of fitness is more beyond having a size zero body type.

"Being fit does not mean one has to be a size zero. There needs to be a balance and one needs to understand what works for his/her body type and fix their own benchmark. Eventually it is all about how one feels on the inside, whether you are energized enough to survive the day and not feel too lethargic at any point," the 33-year-old told IANS over an e-mail interaction.

After entertaining the audience with her acting skills in movies like "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", Nushrat has now joined international chef Vikas Khanna for his three episode web series called "Kitchen, Khanna and Konverstations".

She got featured in the first episode of the show, where both the celebrities cooked healthy meals with the addition of Quaker Oats.

Sharing her fitness routine, Nushrat said: "When I am shooting and when I am on the set, it depends on the film and what I am training for...my meals completely depended on what my trainer advised me to eat. Whether he tells me to follow a strict no carbs diet or an 'only-fruits' diet, I achieve results by sheer motivation. "

She also stressed on the importance of meals in an individual's daily life and also gave some health tips to youngsters.

"Eating is as important as eating right. I feel that millennials today are very pressed for time and are constantly on the go. I genuinely wish there were 42 hours in a day because I have so much work to do. Often when on the run, meals are skipped, and we feel that a meal skipped means we are not putting on any weight.

"But the truth is that it is a bad idea! However, we ignore that if we forget to eat during our meal times, we are ending up putting on more weight in the long run. So, eating regularly and the right food is equally and as important as your diet," she added.