Karan Johar apologises for hurting Northeast sentiments

The filmmaker, who is currently co-judging reality show 'India's Got Talent' was seen pulling Kirron's leg, for wearing a traditional headgear, which was gifted by a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh

Published: 14th November 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

karan_johar_and_kirron_kher_1

Kirron Kher was gifted a traditional North Eastern headgear on the India's Got Talent Show and Karan Johar refused to wear it. (Photos | Twitter/ PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has apologised after he "unintentionally" hurt the sentiments of the people from Northeast and said it had "come from a place of no knowledge".

"...I would like to apologise if I have hurt any sentiments..... it was purely unintentional and came from a place of no knowledge which is absolutely no excuse. I am extremely sensitive to the different cultures of our land and I am very sorry," Karan tweeted on Wednesday.

The filmmaker, who is currently co-judging reality show 'India's Got Talent' along with actresses Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora Khan, often shares behind the scene videos on social media called 'Toodle'.

In one such video late on Monday, Karan was seen pulling Kirron's leg, for wearing a traditional headgear, which was gifted to her by a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh.

Karan, too, was given one. But he had not put it on. In the video, Kirron asks why he did not, to which, the filmmaker, goofing around, said: "Because you have guts, I don't."

Several users on social media pointed out that Karan was being "disrespectful" towards the 'Japi' -- a traditional hat from Assam -- which is a symbol of respect for the people of Assam.

TAGS
Karan Johar Northeast headgear NorthEast India's Got Talent

