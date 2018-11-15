Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput confesses his love to 'Sweetheart' Sara Ali Khan in new song

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan's 'Kedarnath' have treated the audience with the second song from the film, titled 'Sweetheart'.

The celebratory song features Sushant and Sara shaking their legs on some peppy beats.

Set in the backdrop of a wedding ceremony, 'Sweetheart' has Sushant wooing Sara Ali Khan as he dances in the celebration. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Dev Negi.

Dressed in traditional attires, the lead couple brightens up the screen with their refreshing chemistry. Looking breathtakingly beautiful, Sara showcases a glimpse of her dancing skills for the first time.

While the trailer of the movie, which was released a few days back, set the mood for the romantic tale based on the tragic floods of Uttarakhand, the first song Namo Namo took the audience on a spiritual journey.

'Kedarnath' is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. The deluge, that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people, is a powerful backdrop for this romantic tale.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this will be his second collaboration with Sushant after 'Kai Po Che'.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and is slated to hit the big screens on December 7, 2018. It also stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor, and Nishant Dahiya.