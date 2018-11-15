Milan Luthria to direct Ahan Shetty's debut film

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Milan Luthria has been roped in to direct the debut film of actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan.

A tweet from the official account of Nadiadwala Grandson welcoming Luthria read: "A great journey is about to begin! Another step for Ahan Shetty's debut, welcoming the new member Milan Luthria to the NGE Family."

Luthria is known for directing films like 'The Dirty Picture', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Kachche Dhaage', and 'Baadshaho'.

Ahan will make his debut with the remake of Telugu hit 'RX 100', which will release in 2019. It is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The Telugu version of 'RX 100', a drama film, stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead.

Other details about the film are still under wraps.