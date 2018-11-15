Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan unveils first look of 'Bharat'

'Bharat' is director Ali Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film 'Sultan' and 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has upped the curiosity of his fans with the first look from his upcoming film 'Bharat'.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star posted a still from the film on his Instagram account. In the picture, Salman and his leading lady Katrina Kaif are seen standing at the Wagah Border.

Previously, the duo was seen in action movies like 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' where they played spies from India and Pakistan.

'Bharat' first look

'Bharat' is also director Ali Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film 'Sultan' and 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

In the film, Bollywood's Bhaijaan will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Katrina Kaif was roped into the movies after Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out of the film. The film also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles and is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.

Bharat Bharat first look Salman Khan

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp