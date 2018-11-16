Home Entertainment Hindi

Ali Fazal's personal connection with 'Mirzapur'

Actor Ali Fazal underwent a physical change to look like a gangster for 'Mirzapur' web series.

Published: 16th November 2018 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal (File | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, who will soon be seen in "Mirzapur", has a personal connection with the web series.

He said Guddu and Bablu -- characters in the show -- are nicknames of his maternal uncles.

"Guddu and Bablu are literally the names of my Mamas. Their names are Faizan and Rizwaan, pet names are Guddu and Babalu and they have the same difference as the characters. Bablu has brains and is hardworking, and Guddu Mama has always been more wild.

"He had gone hunting, he built muscles, he has jumped off some five or six-floored building... Why? Because ladki ke chakkar mein police aa gayi thi (because he was chased by the police over a girl). He has been through shit. So my way of talking even when intoxicated is literally him... I had him on top of my mind," Ali said in a statement.

Ali underwent a physical change to look like a gangster for "Mirzapur". The Amazon Prime Video show also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Amit Sial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirzapur Mirzapur web series Ali Fazal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp