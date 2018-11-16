Ali Fazal's personal connection with 'Mirzapur'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, who will soon be seen in "Mirzapur", has a personal connection with the web series.

He said Guddu and Bablu -- characters in the show -- are nicknames of his maternal uncles.

"Guddu and Bablu are literally the names of my Mamas. Their names are Faizan and Rizwaan, pet names are Guddu and Babalu and they have the same difference as the characters. Bablu has brains and is hardworking, and Guddu Mama has always been more wild.

"He had gone hunting, he built muscles, he has jumped off some five or six-floored building... Why? Because ladki ke chakkar mein police aa gayi thi (because he was chased by the police over a girl). He has been through shit. So my way of talking even when intoxicated is literally him... I had him on top of my mind," Ali said in a statement.

Ali underwent a physical change to look like a gangster for "Mirzapur". The Amazon Prime Video show also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Amit Sial.