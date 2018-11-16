Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan has a special message for granddaughter Aaradhya on birthday

Abhishek Bachchan shared a string of photographs of Aaradhya, daughter of actors Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai.

Published: 16th November 2018 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywod actor Amitabh Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's seventh birthday, penned a heart-warming message saying she should live happy and with pride.

The 76-year-old thespian took to his blog, where he shared a string of photographs of Aaradhya, daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"On the eve of the little ones presence in this world .. love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true... Aaradhya Bachchan, the blessings of a daughter in the house. Live long, live happy (and) live with pride," Bachchan wrote.

Abhishek too shared a photograph of himself with Aaradhya and Aishwarya on Instagram and said that she is the pride and joy of the family.

Amitabh Bachchan pleads to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

"Happy birthday little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart," he captioned the image.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007. In 2011, the two welcomed their first child -- Aaradhya, who is popularly called as "Beti B" by fans.

TAGS
Abhishek Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Aaradhya birthday

