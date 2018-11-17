Home Entertainment Hindi

Delhi court awards T-Series Rs 40 lakh in copyright infringement cases

The court directed both network operators to hand over to T-series all the audio and video tapes, copies and negatives, which infringed the copyright of Super Cassettes.

Published: 17th November 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here awarded Rs 40 lakh to music giant T-series in two separate cases of copyright infringement of its musical and audio visual works by cable network operators in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Additional District Judge M P Singh directed Chhattisgarh's Sun Cable Network and Rajasthan-based Brij Network to pay Rs 20 lakh each to Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited for unauthorised utilizing and broadcasting its works on their cable network.

Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited does business under the T-Series label.

The court directed both network operators to hand over to T-series all the audio and video tapes, copies and negatives, which infringed the copyright of Super Cassettes.

"Directing the defendant to deliver and hand over to the plaintiff (Super Cassettes) all infringing tapes, copies and negatives etc bearing the copyrighted materials of the plaintiff," the court said.

The court also restrained the two cable operators their agents and partners from further exploitation of any of the music label's works.

"Thereby, restraining the defendant from either engaging themselves or from authorising the recording, distributing, broadcasting, public performances, communication to the public or in any other way exploiting the cinematograph films, sound recordings and literary works and musical works throughout India, that is owned by the plaintiff," it said.

As per the complaint filed by T-Series, both the cable operators had broadcasted movies and audio visual clips which included songs that the company owns.

T-series claimed in court that it has suffered financial loss and damage because of the continuous infringement of its copyright and it is disrupting the company's business, which depends partly on license income from the use of its copyrighted works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T-series Super Cassettes Industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp