Nafisa Ali diagnosed with stage 3 cancer; makes revelation via Instagram

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran film and theatre actor Nafisa Ali revealed she has been recently diagnosed with stage three cancer.

She made the revelation Saturday via Instagram on which she shared a picture of her with good friend and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who paid her a visit post the diagnosis.

"Just met my precious friend who wished me luck and to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer," Ali, 61, captioned the photograph.

Born in West Bengal, Nafisa made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor's 'Junoon'.

Her other acting credits include 'Major Saab', 'Life In a Metro', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3'.

Ali is currently a member of the Congress party.

She contested in 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Ali is married to ArjunaAward-winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and has three children.