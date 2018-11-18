Home Entertainment Hindi

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi blessed with a baby girl, celebrities congratulate

According to Dhupia's publicist, the actor was admitted to Women's Hospital in suburban Khar where she delivered the baby around 11 am.

Published: 18th November 2018 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, and their close friends from the film fraternity extended blessings and congratulations.

According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child early Sunday morning in Womens Hospital here, and both mother and child were "doing great".

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

"Here's to new beginnings... #3ofUs," Neha had posted, sharing a series of photographs where the happy couple is posing, flaunting the baby bump.

In one of the images, Angad is cradling the bump, and in one image, he is pointing at it.

As soon as the news broke out, actress Soha Ali Khan was spotted with husband and actor Kunal Kemmu outside the hospital.

Several other celebrities took to social media to congratulate the new parents.

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry, Neha's close friend, tweeted: "Yaay, it's a girl. Congrats my dearest Neha and Angad on the birth of ur princess! May she be blessed with good health and happiness always! And with you two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love and laughs! Here's to a truly special chapter in your lives."

Tennis star Sania Mirza, who delivered a baby girl three weeks ago, tweeted best wishes for the couple and said life is not going to be the same for them.

Here's what they tweeted:

Nimrat: Huge congratulations to you Neha and Angad! Big love and blessings to your baby girl

Aayush: Congratulations, it's a baby girl. Neha and Angad parenthood begins. Lots of Love! Can't wait to see the tiny one.

Harbhajan: Congratulations Neha and Angad on being blessed with a baby girl Welcome to the club!

