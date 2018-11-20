Anushka Sharma unveils her interactive wax figure in Madame Tussauds

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Actor Anushka Sharma unveiled her Madame Tussauds wax statue in Singapore, the museum’s first ever interactive wax statue. Unlike the rest, this statue holds a phone inviting visitors to snap a selfie with Sharma’s life-like recreation. With this, Sharma joins other Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the film front, Sharma will be seen playing portraying a wheelchair-bound NASA scientist suffering from cerebral palsy in her forthcoming release, Zero.

She added: "My fans who visit Madame Tussauds Singapore can engage with my interactive figure and also take a selfie."

The film reunites Anushka with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sharma and Shah Rukh had last worked together in Jab Harry Met Sejal.