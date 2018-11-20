Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma unveils her interactive wax figure in Madame Tussauds

Her life-like figure holds a phone personally inviting visitors to photograph a selfie with her, which can be digitally shared with friends and family.

Published: 20th November 2018 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sharma poses with her wax figure in Madame Tussauds (Photo | Twitter @anushkasharma)

By Shilajit Mitra 
Express News Service

Actor Anushka Sharma unveiled her Madame Tussauds wax statue in Singapore, the museum’s first ever interactive wax statue. Unlike the rest, this statue holds a phone inviting visitors to snap a selfie with Sharma’s life-like recreation. With this, Sharma joins other Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the film front, Sharma will be seen playing portraying a wheelchair-bound NASA scientist suffering from cerebral palsy in her forthcoming release, Zero.

ALSO READ | I'm a calmer person today: Anushka Sharma on 10 years in Bollywood

She added: "My fans who visit Madame Tussauds Singapore can engage with my interactive figure and also take a selfie."

The film reunites Anushka with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sharma and Shah Rukh had last worked together in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The author critiques films, documentaries and commercial alike. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma wax figure Madame Tussauds Interactive wax statue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp