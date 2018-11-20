Here is first glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's unique wedding invitation

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Wedding bells will soon be ringing for global icon Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas and the bride-to-be shared some glimpses of her unique wedding invitation.

PeeCee, who was all out and about shopping for her wedding with mother Madhu Chopra in Paris, has been sending out her wedding invitations and this time the actor has something different for her friends and family.

The 36-year old just replaced shaadi ke ladoos with macaroons!

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Quantico' star shared snaps of the invitations that she had already sent out.

Green in colour, the invite looks elegant with golden border and macaroons inside the box.

PeeCee's wedding invite box shared by actor Farhan Akhtar on Instagram.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a picture of Jimy Choo wedding shoes in Paris with a caption, "It's all happening."

According to various reports, the couple will be tying the knot on December 1 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick stopped by the Beverly Hills courthouse last week to fill out the necessary paperwork to obtain a marriage license in the United States.

In August, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for a Roka ceremony and a gala celebration.