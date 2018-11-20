Here's when first song of SRK's 'Zero' will be out

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh of 'Zero', on Tuesday revealed that the first song from the upcoming movie will be out on November 23.

Bauua Singh took to his Twitter and wrote, "Mazboot kaam karne mein thoda time toh lagta hai dost! Aur kaun bola 19th Nov? Gaana humara hai toh hum bataayenge na Kar li hai baat humne director se, 23rd Nov ko aayega! Tab tak pakad ke baitho...dil!."

This quirky development comes after King Khan created hype about his character in 'Zero' by signing up a verified Twitter account by the name of Bauua Singh.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the trailer of 'Zero' received a lot of positive response from the fans and Bollywood celebrities.

The teaser takes the viewers on a journey of Bauua Singh- a vertically challenged man on a lookout for a bride. Katrina plays the role of an actress, battling alcoholism while Anushka portrays a challenging character of a scientist with cerebral palsy, who sits in a chair all day long.

According to the makers, Bauua's experiences with these women "take him on a journey to complete his 'incompleteness' and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had."

Produced by Gauri Khan, the Aanand L Rai-directorial is all set to hit the big screens on December 21.