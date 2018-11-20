Home Entertainment Hindi

I am a huge supporter of #MeToo movement: Preity Zinta

Zinta was slammed for saying, "I wish I had (faced sexual harassment), I would have an answer to tell you," in a video interview.

Published: 20th November 2018 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Preity Zinta

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Preity Zinta Tuesday said she is a "huge supporter" of India's #MeToo movement and would slap any person who tried to harass her, apologising for her remarks on the campaign that has led to the downfall of many in the Indian film industry and outside.

Zinta, who has been slammed on social media, said her recent comment to an entertainment website was taken out of context.

"I wish I had (faced sexual harassment), I would have an answer to tell you," she said controversially in the video interview.

Clarifying her remarks, which led to a backlash from people from all walks in life, Zinta said in a media statement that she did want the movement to be diluted with false accusations as her brother (a cousin) went through it and eventually shot himself.

"My reason for saying 'I wish something like this would have happened to me' in the film industry with a smile was because I would have reacted and slapped the person.

So it never happened and much later when it happened I did react & the whole world saw it," she explained.

Zinta said she was a "huge supporter of the movement" and it was unfortunate that some of her comments were taken out of context.

The actor, who is currently promoting her film "Bhaiyaji Superhit", also put her comment -- "Aaj ki Sweetu, kal ki MeToo ho sakti hai" -- in context.

"The Sweetu & MeToo comment was not mine but I was quoting a man, which implied that men are now cautious in their approach to women at work. The reason I was smiling in the interview was because it's an interview and I was doing movie promotions."

The actor said she recognises not everyone is in a position to fight back and she does not want to "marginalise" women who have been abused.

While women should not be victim shamed and be encouraged to come forward, men cannot be automatically vilified either, she said.

"If the #Metoo movement has to really be the change then then men have to support it too. I have seen both sides of the coin and I'm very hurt and sad I have to write such a long clarification specially after advocating and fighting for women's rights all my life.

"I hope in the future there is more trust, specially from women because if we don't stand together there really is no movement," she said.

The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood a year ago, has seen thousands sharing their stories of sexual harassment.

In recent months, #MeToo has been gaining momentum in India with women calling out comedians, journalists, authors, actors and filmmakers.

The movement has resulted in the fall of stalwarts such as Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Subhash Kapoor, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai, Anu Malik and Rajat Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Preity Zinta Me Too Me Too movement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp