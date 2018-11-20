Home Entertainment Hindi

No point making documentary films on social issues: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar urged the government to show his another film 'Pad Man' in villages to create awareness about menstrual hygiene among people.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for featuring in socially relevant films, feels that there is no point in making documentary films on social issues as most of the time people don't react to those films.

The actor featured in "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha" which talked about the issue of open defecation in India, when asked him what kind of reaction he received after making the film, he said: "I personally believe that there is no point making documentary films on social issues."

ALSO READ: I joined film industry for money, says Akshay Kumar

"I am sorry to say that but I have seen it often that nobody reacts to documentary films in villages," Akshay said while speaking at the panel discussion titled as 'Universal access to sanitation' as a brand ambassador of Harpic on World Toilet Day here on Monday.

"People like to see commercial and entertaining films so filmmakers should make entertaining films and they should subtlety give their desired message through it," he added.

"I think I am very lucky because I have the opportunity to do commercial cinema and give them the message in a very different way. I am proud to say that my film 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha' has been shown in every village."

The actor also urged the government to show his another film "Pad Man" in villages to create awareness about menstrual hygiene among people.

"I would also urge the government to show my another film 'Pad Man' in rural areas because menstrual hygiene is the biggest taboo in our country," the actor said.

Akshay next will be seen in science fiction film "2.0" along with megastar Rajinikanth. It is directed by S. Shankar, co-written by B. Jeyamohan, and produced by A. Subaskaran.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 29, 2018.

